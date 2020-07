Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated playground microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

These beautiful remodel 3 Bedroom 2 bath homes is ready to be rented. The people that want a white picked fence surrounding a gated community, is just what this charming home has to offer. The home offers privacy, space, and proximity to major highways. The community offers a park and a playground for the children in the area. HOA will mow your front lawn. This newly renovated home is ready for the right family.