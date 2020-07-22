All apartments in Harris County
9907 Bent Spur Ln

9907 Bent Spur Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9907 Bent Spur Lane, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 02/01/20 3/2/2 home for rent - Property Id: 189945

The home is located in Winchester country near Jones Rd and West Rd. It has many upgrades..beautiful front door, open concept with all modern lighting fixtures, the kitchen granite countertop, bathrooms upgrades. Tiles and laminate floorings made the home very low maintenance. Zone to excellent Cy fair schools including Jersey Village high school. Easy access to hwy 290, hwy 6 and beltway 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189945
Property Id 189945

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5456019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9907 Bent Spur Ln have any available units?
9907 Bent Spur Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9907 Bent Spur Ln have?
Some of 9907 Bent Spur Ln's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9907 Bent Spur Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9907 Bent Spur Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9907 Bent Spur Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9907 Bent Spur Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9907 Bent Spur Ln offer parking?
No, 9907 Bent Spur Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9907 Bent Spur Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9907 Bent Spur Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9907 Bent Spur Ln have a pool?
No, 9907 Bent Spur Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9907 Bent Spur Ln have accessible units?
No, 9907 Bent Spur Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9907 Bent Spur Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9907 Bent Spur Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9907 Bent Spur Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9907 Bent Spur Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
