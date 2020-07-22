9907 Bent Spur Ln

Amenities

Available 02/01/20 3/2/2 home for rent - Property Id: 189945



The home is located in Winchester country near Jones Rd and West Rd. It has many upgrades..beautiful front door, open concept with all modern lighting fixtures, the kitchen granite countertop, bathrooms upgrades. Tiles and laminate floorings made the home very low maintenance. Zone to excellent Cy fair schools including Jersey Village high school. Easy access to hwy 290, hwy 6 and beltway 8.

No Dogs Allowed



