9889 Cypresswood

Amenities
APARTMENT AMENITIES
Once inside, you wont want to leave.
Abundant closets, hip art niches, black appliances, everything you want these floor plans have it all.
Crown Moldings in living and dining areas
Full Size Washer & Dryers
Built-in Computer Niches
Archways
Walk-in Showers (in select apartments)
Ceiling Fans with Lights in all Living Rooms and Bedrooms
Black Whirlpool Appliances
Private Patios & Balconies
Art Niches (in select apartments)
Ceramic Tile entries, kitchens, baths
Abundant Closets
Built-In Bookcases (in select apartments)
Detached Garages and Carports
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Life is meant for living, and The Lakes at Cypresswood provides plenty of opportunities for fun, fitness and relaxation
10,000 square foot clubhouse (Thats huge)
From foosball to big screen tvs to a fitness center with Precor treadmills, elliptical cross trainers and stationary & free weights, this place has it all. Plus if youve got that not quite so energetic feeling, you can lounge around and surf the web from the outside veranda complete with fireplace. Sweet.
Virtual Golf. A Michael Stevens Interests signature, you can play Pebble Beach, Pine Hurst #2 and more from the convenience of the clubhouse. Incredible.
Not one, but two pools. Complete with beach walk in, tanning shelves and pool volleyball. When youre done splashing, hang out at the poolside fireplace. Makes going to the pool a whole lot more interesting.
But wait, theres more.
Unbelievable fitness center
Sports Room
Coffee Bar
Wi-Fi Access
BBQ Grills
Ponds with sitting areas
Picnic areas
Media Library with DVD Center
Shuffle Board