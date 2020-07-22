All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9889 Cypresswood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9889 Cypresswood
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

9889 Cypresswood

9889 Cypresswood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9889 Cypresswood Drive, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
volleyball court
APARTMENT AMENITIES

Once inside, you wont want to leave.
Abundant closets, hip art niches, black appliances, everything you want these floor plans have it all.

Crown Moldings in living and dining areas
Full Size Washer & Dryers
Built-in Computer Niches
Archways
Walk-in Showers (in select apartments)
Ceiling Fans with Lights in all Living Rooms and Bedrooms
Black Whirlpool Appliances
Private Patios & Balconies
Art Niches (in select apartments)
Ceramic Tile entries, kitchens, baths
Abundant Closets
Built-In Bookcases (in select apartments)
Detached Garages and Carports

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Life is meant for living, and The Lakes at Cypresswood provides plenty of opportunities for fun, fitness and relaxation

10,000 square foot clubhouse (Thats huge)
From foosball to big screen tvs to a fitness center with Precor treadmills, elliptical cross trainers and stationary & free weights, this place has it all. Plus if youve got that not quite so energetic feeling, you can lounge around and surf the web from the outside veranda complete with fireplace. Sweet.

Virtual Golf. A Michael Stevens Interests signature, you can play Pebble Beach, Pine Hurst #2 and more from the convenience of the clubhouse. Incredible.

Not one, but two pools. Complete with beach walk in, tanning shelves and pool volleyball. When youre done splashing, hang out at the poolside fireplace. Makes going to the pool a whole lot more interesting.

But wait, theres more.

Unbelievable fitness center
Sports Room
Coffee Bar
Wi-Fi Access
BBQ Grills
Ponds with sitting areas
Picnic areas
Media Library with DVD Center
Shuffle Board

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9889 Cypresswood have any available units?
9889 Cypresswood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9889 Cypresswood have?
Some of 9889 Cypresswood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9889 Cypresswood currently offering any rent specials?
9889 Cypresswood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9889 Cypresswood pet-friendly?
No, 9889 Cypresswood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9889 Cypresswood offer parking?
Yes, 9889 Cypresswood offers parking.
Does 9889 Cypresswood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9889 Cypresswood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9889 Cypresswood have a pool?
Yes, 9889 Cypresswood has a pool.
Does 9889 Cypresswood have accessible units?
No, 9889 Cypresswood does not have accessible units.
Does 9889 Cypresswood have units with dishwashers?
No, 9889 Cypresswood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9889 Cypresswood have units with air conditioning?
No, 9889 Cypresswood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Cierra
15500 Cutten Road
Houston, TX 77070
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Alta City West
9233 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
ARIUM Towne Lake
17807 Lakecrest View Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77433
Elan Med Center
7010 Staffordshire St
Houston, TX 77030
Avana Eldridge
1415 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
SkyHouse Houston
1625 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Estates at Memorial Heights
616 Memorial Heights Dr
Houston, TX 77007

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine