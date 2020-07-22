All apartments in Harris County
Last updated August 19 2019 at 6:35 AM

9719 Carina Forest Court

9719 Carina Forest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9719 Carina Forest Court, Harris County, TX 77396

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
MOVE-IN READY! This GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home with its charming brick elevation is located on a quiet CUL-DE-SAC street in the highly desirable neighborhood of Fall Creek, home of the Golf Club of Houston. On the first floor, the home features a formal dining, study with CUSTOM BUILT-INS, powder room, & an open family room with soaring ceilings & large kitchen with island breakfast bar, gas cooktop, and SS appliances. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, a large game room & MEDIA room. Outside you have a COVERED PATIO and sprinkler system. The garage features a 5' extension, perfect for your workshop or extra storage! NO FLOODING! Access to the wonderful Fall Creek amenities, including 2 swimming pools, splash pad, tennis courts, multiple parks, baseball fields, soccer fields & more! Just 20 minutes from downtown Houston, with easy access to Beltway 8, Hwy 59/I-69 & close to Bush Intercontinental Airport! CALL TODAY for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9719 Carina Forest Court have any available units?
9719 Carina Forest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9719 Carina Forest Court have?
Some of 9719 Carina Forest Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9719 Carina Forest Court currently offering any rent specials?
9719 Carina Forest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9719 Carina Forest Court pet-friendly?
No, 9719 Carina Forest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9719 Carina Forest Court offer parking?
Yes, 9719 Carina Forest Court offers parking.
Does 9719 Carina Forest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9719 Carina Forest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9719 Carina Forest Court have a pool?
Yes, 9719 Carina Forest Court has a pool.
Does 9719 Carina Forest Court have accessible units?
No, 9719 Carina Forest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9719 Carina Forest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9719 Carina Forest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9719 Carina Forest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9719 Carina Forest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
