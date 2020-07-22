9719 Carina Forest Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room tennis court

MOVE-IN READY! This GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home with its charming brick elevation is located on a quiet CUL-DE-SAC street in the highly desirable neighborhood of Fall Creek, home of the Golf Club of Houston. On the first floor, the home features a formal dining, study with CUSTOM BUILT-INS, powder room, & an open family room with soaring ceilings & large kitchen with island breakfast bar, gas cooktop, and SS appliances. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, a large game room & MEDIA room. Outside you have a COVERED PATIO and sprinkler system. The garage features a 5' extension, perfect for your workshop or extra storage! NO FLOODING! Access to the wonderful Fall Creek amenities, including 2 swimming pools, splash pad, tennis courts, multiple parks, baseball fields, soccer fields & more! Just 20 minutes from downtown Houston, with easy access to Beltway 8, Hwy 59/I-69 & close to Bush Intercontinental Airport! CALL TODAY for your private showing!