Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic Spacious Open Concept home, NO Carpet, all solid flooring throughout. Lovely 4 bedroom home with convenient location just off TX 249. This home, located on a cul-de-sac, has a large living area, beutiful tile in the entry and kitchen, plus new wood flooring in a large portion of the home! Great rental, schedule your showing today!!