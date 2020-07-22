Amenities
9607 Winter Run Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.
Price: $1525
Security Deposit: $1325
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1526
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator.
Extras: Come take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath property in the very cute Winter Run neighborhood. You'll love its spacious, very well lighted living room; it features a cute fireplace to warm up the coming cold days. The open kitchen has more than enough cabinets and additional granite countertop space. Refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, and stove included! The master bath has a double vanity, tub, walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard and more! Don't wait. SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
