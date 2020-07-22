All apartments in Harris County
Last updated November 29 2019 at 10:26 AM

9607 Winter Run Dr

9607 Winter Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9607 Winter Run Drive, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

Price: $1525
Security Deposit: $1325
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1526
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator.

Extras: Come take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath property in the very cute Winter Run neighborhood. You'll love its spacious, very well lighted living room; it features a cute fireplace to warm up the coming cold days. The open kitchen has more than enough cabinets and additional granite countertop space. Refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, and stove included! The master bath has a double vanity, tub, walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard and more! Don't wait. SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
(RLNE5342350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9607 Winter Run Dr have any available units?
9607 Winter Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9607 Winter Run Dr have?
Some of 9607 Winter Run Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9607 Winter Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9607 Winter Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9607 Winter Run Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9607 Winter Run Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9607 Winter Run Dr offer parking?
No, 9607 Winter Run Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9607 Winter Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9607 Winter Run Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9607 Winter Run Dr have a pool?
No, 9607 Winter Run Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9607 Winter Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 9607 Winter Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9607 Winter Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9607 Winter Run Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9607 Winter Run Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9607 Winter Run Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
