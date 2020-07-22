9318 Sundew Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Move in Ready! Spacious one story home on a cul-de-sac lot near Vintage Park and Louetta with no back neighbors! Lovely wood-look tile floors, fresh paint inside and out, Granite counter tops in kitchen with subway tile back-splash. Lots of beautiful windows for natural light throughout. This home features 4 bedrooms plus a garage conversion to a game room or 5th bedroom. Great open flow and views from the large living area, kitchen and formal dining area. Breakfast bar in spacious kitchen is great for entertaining. Master bedroom suite has roomy master bath with large vanity and double sinks, separate shower and jetted tub. Secondary bath also offers decorative mirrors and double sinks. Exterior has 4 sides red brick for easy maintenance and back patio slab for the perfect place to grill. Home DID NOT FLOOD.