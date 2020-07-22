All apartments in Harris County
Last updated January 28 2020 at 3:13 PM

9318 Sundew Court

9318 Sundew Court · No Longer Available
Location

9318 Sundew Court, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Move in Ready! Spacious one story home on a cul-de-sac lot near Vintage Park and Louetta with no back neighbors! Lovely wood-look tile floors, fresh paint inside and out, Granite counter tops in kitchen with subway tile back-splash. Lots of beautiful windows for natural light throughout. This home features 4 bedrooms plus a garage conversion to a game room or 5th bedroom. Great open flow and views from the large living area, kitchen and formal dining area. Breakfast bar in spacious kitchen is great for entertaining. Master bedroom suite has roomy master bath with large vanity and double sinks, separate shower and jetted tub. Secondary bath also offers decorative mirrors and double sinks. Exterior has 4 sides red brick for easy maintenance and back patio slab for the perfect place to grill. Home DID NOT FLOOD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9318 Sundew Court have any available units?
9318 Sundew Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9318 Sundew Court have?
Some of 9318 Sundew Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9318 Sundew Court currently offering any rent specials?
9318 Sundew Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9318 Sundew Court pet-friendly?
No, 9318 Sundew Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9318 Sundew Court offer parking?
Yes, 9318 Sundew Court offers parking.
Does 9318 Sundew Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9318 Sundew Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9318 Sundew Court have a pool?
No, 9318 Sundew Court does not have a pool.
Does 9318 Sundew Court have accessible units?
No, 9318 Sundew Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9318 Sundew Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9318 Sundew Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9318 Sundew Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9318 Sundew Court does not have units with air conditioning.
