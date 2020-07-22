All apartments in Harris County
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:53 AM

9315 Stoney Lake Drive

9315 Stoney Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9315 Stoney Lake Dr, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic cul-de-sac home 4/2.5 with formals, game room & 3 car garage! Wood flooring in den, stairs and ENTIRE second floor!! Brand NEW carpet in master bedroom and formals! Plenty of closets space, including 3 walk-in closets! Water softener for the whole house and water filtration with reverse osmosis system for the kitchen! NEW tankless water heater! ALL appliances are included: refrigerator, washer and dryer! Fabulous large kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar! UPDATED master bathroom! NEW A/C! Sprinkler system! Landscaping service is included! Great location with easy access to Beltway & 290! NEVER flooded! Great community pool, playground, tennis court and club house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9315 Stoney Lake Drive have any available units?
9315 Stoney Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9315 Stoney Lake Drive have?
Some of 9315 Stoney Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9315 Stoney Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9315 Stoney Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9315 Stoney Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9315 Stoney Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9315 Stoney Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9315 Stoney Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 9315 Stoney Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9315 Stoney Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9315 Stoney Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9315 Stoney Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 9315 Stoney Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 9315 Stoney Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9315 Stoney Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9315 Stoney Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9315 Stoney Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9315 Stoney Lake Drive has units with air conditioning.
