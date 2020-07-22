9315 Stoney Lake Drive

Amenities

Fantastic cul-de-sac home 4/2.5 with formals, game room & 3 car garage! Wood flooring in den, stairs and ENTIRE second floor!! Brand NEW carpet in master bedroom and formals! Plenty of closets space, including 3 walk-in closets! Water softener for the whole house and water filtration with reverse osmosis system for the kitchen! NEW tankless water heater! ALL appliances are included: refrigerator, washer and dryer! Fabulous large kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar! UPDATED master bathroom! NEW A/C! Sprinkler system! Landscaping service is included! Great location with easy access to Beltway & 290! NEVER flooded! Great community pool, playground, tennis court and club house!