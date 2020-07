Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE IN BEFORE HOLIDAYS TO THIS 3 BED / 2 BATH HOME IN HARVEST BEND! - THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE READY FOR MOVE-IN. HOUSE IS PAINTED IN NEUTRAL COLORS. FLOOR PLAN OFFERS A LARGE LIVING/DINING AREA WITH TILE FLOORING, VAULTED CEILING, WOODBURNING FIREPLACE, AND CEILING FAN. FENCED BACKYARD WITH STORAGE SHED, FRUIT TREES, AND A COVERED SIDE WOODEN DECK. QUICK ACCESS TO FALLBROOK, BELTWAY, AND 249.



(RLNE3764289)