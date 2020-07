Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Beautifully maintained home with upgrades throughout. Kitchen has tile floors, granite counter tops, gas cook top, microwave, refrigerator, great informal dining area. Large open family room/den has gas log fireplace. Back yard has plenty of room to play along with a large decked patio. Outdoor grill is connected to the gas line. Master bath has large tub and updated walk-in shower. Huge closets in every room. Wonderful family home in Cimarron with Katy schools.