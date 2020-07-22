All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9131 N Ferndale Place Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

9131 N Ferndale Place Drive

9131 North Ferndale Place Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9131 North Ferndale Place Drive, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Public Remarks: THIS IS A PHENOMENAL 2 STORY HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY. CORNER LOT AND HAS A WONDERFUL CURB APPEAL.GLASS LEADED DOOR GREETS YOU UPON ENTRY.TILE IN THE ENTRY WAY AND CARPET IN LIVING AND DINING ROOMS RESPECTIVELY.THE LIVING ROOM ALSO HAS A FIREPLACE AND THIS IS THE PERFECT TIME OF THE YEAR TO USE IT.THE LIGHT AND BRIGHT KITCHEN HAS BLACK APPLIANCES AND 42" MAPLE CABINETS.THERE IS A BEDROOM DOWN IF YOU HAVE AN ELDERLY PARENT STAYING OR MAYBE YOU COULD USE IT AS A STUDY OR A GUEST BEDROOM. MASTER AND 2 OTHER BEDROOMS ARE UP INCLUDING A NICE SIZED GAMEROOM. ALL BEDROOMS INCLUDING LIVING ROOM HAVE CEILING FANS. CALL YOUR REALTOR FOR A PREVIEW TODAY. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.LANDLORD WILL CONSIDER LEASE WITH AN OPTION TO PURCHASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive have any available units?
9131 N Ferndale Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive have?
Some of 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9131 N Ferndale Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive offers parking.
Does 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive have a pool?
No, 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9131 N Ferndale Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beverly Hill Patio Homes
6353 Richmond Avenue
Houston, TX 77057
Lakeside
9550 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
San Marino
15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy
Houston, TX 77070
Park 610 Apartment Homes
2701 W Bellfort St
Houston, TX 77054
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Greenway Court
3411 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street
Houston, TX 77007
The Villages of Cypress Creek
10300 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine