8922 Hostler Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Offered by Precision Realty & Management, LLC - BRAND NEW LUXURY WOOD-LOOK VINYL FLOORING IN DOWNSTAIRS AND BRAND NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS! D.R.Horton Built Home. Impressive Curb Appeal. Beautiful Stone and Brick Front. Formal Dining Room, Kitchen with Upgrade Black GE Package includes Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Range and Microwave. Granite Counter Tops and 42'' Cabinets. Breakfast Area and Breakfast Bar. Den with Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, High Open Ceilings, Family Room Up. Two Inch Faux Wood Blinds, Two Tone Custom Paint, Master Suite has Garden Tub & Separate Shower, Double Vanity and Walk-in Closet. MUST SEE!!



(RLNE2608441)