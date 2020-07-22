All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8922 Hostler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8922 Hostler Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8922 Hostler Drive

8922 Hostler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8922 Hostler Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Offered by Precision Realty & Management, LLC - BRAND NEW LUXURY WOOD-LOOK VINYL FLOORING IN DOWNSTAIRS AND BRAND NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS! D.R.Horton Built Home. Impressive Curb Appeal. Beautiful Stone and Brick Front. Formal Dining Room, Kitchen with Upgrade Black GE Package includes Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Range and Microwave. Granite Counter Tops and 42'' Cabinets. Breakfast Area and Breakfast Bar. Den with Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, High Open Ceilings, Family Room Up. Two Inch Faux Wood Blinds, Two Tone Custom Paint, Master Suite has Garden Tub & Separate Shower, Double Vanity and Walk-in Closet. MUST SEE!!

(RLNE2608441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8922 Hostler Drive have any available units?
8922 Hostler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8922 Hostler Drive have?
Some of 8922 Hostler Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8922 Hostler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8922 Hostler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8922 Hostler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8922 Hostler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8922 Hostler Drive offer parking?
No, 8922 Hostler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8922 Hostler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8922 Hostler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8922 Hostler Drive have a pool?
No, 8922 Hostler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8922 Hostler Drive have accessible units?
No, 8922 Hostler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8922 Hostler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8922 Hostler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8922 Hostler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8922 Hostler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Watermarke Apartment Homes
9404 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
500 Crawford
500 Crawford St
Houston, TX 77002
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Brittany Place Apartments
2338 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
Haven at Eldridge
13115 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Radius West
1721 Greenhouse Road
Houston, TX 77084

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine