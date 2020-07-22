All apartments in Harris County
8818 Cornina Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8818 Cornina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8818 Cornina Drive, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
carpet
- Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home in Deerbrook Estates. Home features tile flooring on the first floor and carpet upstairs. Very open floorplan, perfect for entertaining, with the master bedroom on the first floor. The 2nd floor features a huge game room along with 3 large bedrooms upstairs.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8818 Cornina Dr. have any available units?
8818 Cornina Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8818 Cornina Dr. have?
Some of 8818 Cornina Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8818 Cornina Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8818 Cornina Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8818 Cornina Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8818 Cornina Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8818 Cornina Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8818 Cornina Dr. offers parking.
Does 8818 Cornina Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8818 Cornina Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8818 Cornina Dr. have a pool?
No, 8818 Cornina Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8818 Cornina Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8818 Cornina Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8818 Cornina Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8818 Cornina Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8818 Cornina Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8818 Cornina Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
