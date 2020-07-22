8818 Cornina Dr.

Amenities

- Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home in Deerbrook Estates. Home features tile flooring on the first floor and carpet upstairs. Very open floorplan, perfect for entertaining, with the master bedroom on the first floor. The 2nd floor features a huge game room along with 3 large bedrooms upstairs.



Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



