8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool

This beautiful home features granite counter tops, tile flooring, open concept, spacious bedrooms and tons of natural light beaming throughout. Built in 2016 this home is equipped with all energy efficient features including easy to clean pull open low E windows, added insulation and energy efficient appliances. Conveniently located walking distance to walking trails, fishing, canoeing, nature walks and community pool. Back yard retreat includes covered seating area, orange tree and awesome garden which has an abundance of your very own fresh veggies. Gazebo, Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included!!! No cats allowed. Call to schedule your appointment today!