All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive

8734 Leclaire Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8734 Leclaire Meadow Dr, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
This beautiful home features granite counter tops, tile flooring, open concept, spacious bedrooms and tons of natural light beaming throughout. Built in 2016 this home is equipped with all energy efficient features including easy to clean pull open low E windows, added insulation and energy efficient appliances. Conveniently located walking distance to walking trails, fishing, canoeing, nature walks and community pool. Back yard retreat includes covered seating area, orange tree and awesome garden which has an abundance of your very own fresh veggies. Gazebo, Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included!!! No cats allowed. Call to schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive have any available units?
8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive have?
Some of 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive has accessible units.
Does 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8734 Leclaire Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at La Colombe d'Or
3411 Yoakum Boulevard
Houston, TX 77006
Aris Market Square
409 Travis St
Houston, TX 77002
2222 Smith
2222 Smith St
Houston, TX 77002
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway
Spring, TX 77379
Woodglen Village Apartments
11111 W Montgomery Rd
Houston, TX 77088
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S
Katy, TX 77494

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine