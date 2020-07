Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home has great curb appeal zoned and to highly acclaimed schools. Located near the hospital and convenient to shopping centers. Totally remodel with a lot of upgrades. New Roof. Washer, dryer and fridge stay, this home has a water softener too! Security cameras and system also stay with this home. Please make your appointment today!