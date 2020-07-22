All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:11 PM

8631 Backcove Court

8631 Backcove Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8631 Backcove Ct, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Come see this spacious 5 bedroom home located on a large corner with easy access to the beltway. First floor features tile floors throughout with master bedroom and a secondary bedroom. Formal dining and a separate breakfast area. Spacious living room with a chimney for those rare chilly Houston nights. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a nice window for natural light. Second floor features wood floors throughout, 3 bedrooms and a game room. Beautiful pool for the hot summer days, maintenance is included! See yourself here? Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8631 Backcove Court have any available units?
8631 Backcove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8631 Backcove Court have?
Some of 8631 Backcove Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8631 Backcove Court currently offering any rent specials?
8631 Backcove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8631 Backcove Court pet-friendly?
No, 8631 Backcove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8631 Backcove Court offer parking?
No, 8631 Backcove Court does not offer parking.
Does 8631 Backcove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8631 Backcove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8631 Backcove Court have a pool?
Yes, 8631 Backcove Court has a pool.
Does 8631 Backcove Court have accessible units?
No, 8631 Backcove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8631 Backcove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8631 Backcove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8631 Backcove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8631 Backcove Court does not have units with air conditioning.
