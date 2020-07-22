8631 Backcove Court

Amenities

Come see this spacious 5 bedroom home located on a large corner with easy access to the beltway. First floor features tile floors throughout with master bedroom and a secondary bedroom. Formal dining and a separate breakfast area. Spacious living room with a chimney for those rare chilly Houston nights. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a nice window for natural light. Second floor features wood floors throughout, 3 bedrooms and a game room. Beautiful pool for the hot summer days, maintenance is included! See yourself here? Schedule your showing today!