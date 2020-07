Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate ready for immediate move in! Very clean, well maintained one story 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Cypress/Copperfield area. This property sits on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood and is close to shopping, dining and medical facilities and is also in the sought-after Cy Fair school district. Hurry and make your appointment to see this beauty as it wont last.