8511 E Copper Village Drive

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to 8511 E Copper Village Dr. in the wonderful Copper Village Subdivision. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house features tile and wood flooring. Formal dining room just off the main entryway! Formal living room just off entryway could also be used as a study, home office or playroom. Huge family room with gas/wood burning fireplace. Spacious open kitchen with breakfast bar. Grand Master suite with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower and two walk-in closets. Three spacious secondary bedrooms, one with built-ins that could be used as a home office or study. Huge backyard with mature trees. Three-car oversized garage. Make your appointment today!