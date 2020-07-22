8511 E Copper Village Drive

Amenities
Welcome home to 8511 E Copper Village Dr. in the wonderful Copper Village Subdivision. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house features tile and wood flooring. Formal dining room just off the main entryway! Formal living room just off entryway could also be used as a study, home office or playroom. Huge family room with gas/wood burning fireplace. Spacious open kitchen with breakfast bar. Grand Master suite with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower and two walk-in closets. Three spacious secondary bedrooms, one with built-ins that could be used as a home office or study. Huge backyard with mature trees. Three-car oversized garage. Make your appointment today!