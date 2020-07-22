All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8511 E Copper Village Drive

8511 East Copper Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8511 East Copper Village Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to 8511 E Copper Village Dr. in the wonderful Copper Village Subdivision. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house features tile and wood flooring. Formal dining room just off the main entryway! Formal living room just off entryway could also be used as a study, home office or playroom. Huge family room with gas/wood burning fireplace. Spacious open kitchen with breakfast bar. Grand Master suite with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower and two walk-in closets. Three spacious secondary bedrooms, one with built-ins that could be used as a home office or study. Huge backyard with mature trees. Three-car oversized garage. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8511 E Copper Village Drive have any available units?
8511 E Copper Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8511 E Copper Village Drive have?
Some of 8511 E Copper Village Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8511 E Copper Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8511 E Copper Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8511 E Copper Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8511 E Copper Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8511 E Copper Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8511 E Copper Village Drive offers parking.
Does 8511 E Copper Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8511 E Copper Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8511 E Copper Village Drive have a pool?
No, 8511 E Copper Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8511 E Copper Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 8511 E Copper Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8511 E Copper Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8511 E Copper Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8511 E Copper Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8511 E Copper Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
