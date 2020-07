Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage media room

Beautiful Two Story home in a gated community surrounded by lakes... less then a few miles a way from Town Lake BoardWalk, Premium Shopping Outlet, Eateries,Movies and more. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, game room, media room and study with a 3 car garage and nice yard. The subdivision offers amenities such as a Fitness Center & Pool.