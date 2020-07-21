8307 Clover Gardens Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Price: $1499

Security Deposit: $1299

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 2400

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove Garbage Disposal Dishwasher Microwave Refrigerator



Extras:

WOW! Lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! This come is in a very well establish neighborhood in very good school district of Cy- fair IDS, surrounded by many shopping centers and minutes away form 290. This home offers beautiful wood floors, Spacious living room area, large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, cozy dinning room area, roomy bedrooms, good size bathrooms, and a great size backyard! apply now because this home will not last long!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

