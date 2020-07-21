All apartments in Harris County
8307 Clover Gardens Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8307 Clover Gardens Drive

8307 Clover Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8307 Clover Gardens Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Price: $1499
Security Deposit: $1299
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2400
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove Garbage Disposal Dishwasher Microwave Refrigerator

Extras:
WOW! Lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! This come is in a very well establish neighborhood in very good school district of Cy- fair IDS, surrounded by many shopping centers and minutes away form 290. This home offers beautiful wood floors, Spacious living room area, large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, cozy dinning room area, roomy bedrooms, good size bathrooms, and a great size backyard! apply now because this home will not last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8307 Clover Gardens Drive have any available units?
8307 Clover Gardens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8307 Clover Gardens Drive have?
Some of 8307 Clover Gardens Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8307 Clover Gardens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8307 Clover Gardens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8307 Clover Gardens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8307 Clover Gardens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8307 Clover Gardens Drive offer parking?
No, 8307 Clover Gardens Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8307 Clover Gardens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8307 Clover Gardens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8307 Clover Gardens Drive have a pool?
No, 8307 Clover Gardens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8307 Clover Gardens Drive have accessible units?
No, 8307 Clover Gardens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8307 Clover Gardens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8307 Clover Gardens Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8307 Clover Gardens Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8307 Clover Gardens Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
