Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities game room bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Traditional Home in the Champions Forest Subdivision in Spring Texas. This Home features a downstairs office with built in shelves, specious living area with built in minibar, enormous game room in the second floor, bonus room inside a second-floor bedroom, extra sitting area in the master bedroom, spacious outdoor area with build in Coal Grill and fruit trees excellent to entertain; all this in a nice and quiet Cul-De-Sac near Raveneaux Country Club.