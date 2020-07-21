815 Lost Creek Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home located in the desirable Cimarron Neighborhood. Home sits on a large corner lot and a quiet cul-de-sac. Zoned to Katy ISD. Granite counter tops and a kitchen with a ton of character! Large backyard and a bonus room that could be used for a 4th bedroom! Make your appointment today!!