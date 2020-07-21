All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

815 Lost Creek Circle

815 Lost Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

815 Lost Creek Circle, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home located in the desirable Cimarron Neighborhood. Home sits on a large corner lot and a quiet cul-de-sac. Zoned to Katy ISD. Granite counter tops and a kitchen with a ton of character! Large backyard and a bonus room that could be used for a 4th bedroom! Make your appointment today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Lost Creek Circle have any available units?
815 Lost Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 815 Lost Creek Circle have?
Some of 815 Lost Creek Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Lost Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
815 Lost Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Lost Creek Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Lost Creek Circle is pet friendly.
Does 815 Lost Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 815 Lost Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 815 Lost Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Lost Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Lost Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 815 Lost Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 815 Lost Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 815 Lost Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Lost Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Lost Creek Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Lost Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 815 Lost Creek Circle has units with air conditioning.
