815 Lost Creek Circle

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home located in the desirable Cimarron Neighborhood. Home sits on a large corner lot and a quiet cul-de-sac. Zoned to Katy ISD. Granite counter tops and a kitchen with a ton of character! Large backyard and a bonus room that could be used for a 4th bedroom! Make your appointment today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
