8110 Tassel Field Ln
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:25 PM

8110 Tassel Field Ln

8110 Tassel Field Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8110 Tassel Field Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Floorplan in Great Area!!! - What an incredible use of space in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!!! Enjoy the open floorplan that allows you to cook and socialize freely with guests. All 3 bedrooms are a generous size with large closets. Maintenance is a breeze with laminate and tile floors. Enjoy the private fenced-in back yard. This home has easy access to FM 1960, I-45, I-59, and the Hardy Toll Road. Call us to schedule an appointment to view your new home before someone beats you to it! Available to show now with appointment and available to rent January 1st!!!

(RLNE5583245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8110 Tassel Field Ln have any available units?
8110 Tassel Field Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 8110 Tassel Field Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8110 Tassel Field Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8110 Tassel Field Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8110 Tassel Field Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8110 Tassel Field Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8110 Tassel Field Ln offers parking.
Does 8110 Tassel Field Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8110 Tassel Field Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8110 Tassel Field Ln have a pool?
No, 8110 Tassel Field Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8110 Tassel Field Ln have accessible units?
No, 8110 Tassel Field Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8110 Tassel Field Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8110 Tassel Field Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8110 Tassel Field Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8110 Tassel Field Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
