8110 Tassel Field Ln

Great Floorplan in Great Area!!! - What an incredible use of space in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!!! Enjoy the open floorplan that allows you to cook and socialize freely with guests. All 3 bedrooms are a generous size with large closets. Maintenance is a breeze with laminate and tile floors. Enjoy the private fenced-in back yard. This home has easy access to FM 1960, I-45, I-59, and the Hardy Toll Road. Call us to schedule an appointment to view your new home before someone beats you to it! Available to show now with appointment and available to rent January 1st!!!



