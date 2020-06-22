803 Old Valley Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Large home in the heavily wooded Green Trails Subdivision. Laid out with functional space, large island Kitchen with breakfast bar, Recent Dishwasher. No neighbors back of house so weekend bbq's lend for private family time. Open to the Kitchen is the living/gathering room with gas log fire place, Master is down with Traycantilevered and lighted backdrop ceiling, large master bath with walk in shower and double closet, granite counter and whirlpool tub. Study which is an optional bedroom, Full dining room, large foyer with coat closet and full bath with access to foyer and optional Bed room. Upstairs is the game room and large bed rooms with Hollywood baths.. Owned security system, sprinkled and fenced yard, Ceiling fans, recent carpet, house is available now and priced nicely for this serene residential setting. NO FLOODING. Please show your clients today. Please close blinds remove shoes when raining in foyer, turn off lights and lock doors. Thank you