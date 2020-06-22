All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 803 Old Valley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
803 Old Valley Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

803 Old Valley Way

803 Old Valley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

803 Old Valley Way, Harris County, TX 77094

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Large home in the heavily wooded Green Trails Subdivision. Laid out with functional space, large island Kitchen with breakfast bar, Recent Dishwasher. No neighbors back of house so weekend bbq's lend for private family time. Open to the Kitchen is the living/gathering room with gas log fire place, Master is down with Traycantilevered and lighted backdrop ceiling, large master bath with walk in shower and double closet, granite counter and whirlpool tub. Study which is an optional bedroom, Full dining room, large foyer with coat closet and full bath with access to foyer and optional Bed room. Upstairs is the game room and large bed rooms with Hollywood baths.. Owned security system, sprinkled and fenced yard, Ceiling fans, recent carpet, house is available now and priced nicely for this serene residential setting. NO FLOODING. Please show your clients today. Please close blinds remove shoes when raining in foyer, turn off lights and lock doors. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Old Valley Way have any available units?
803 Old Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 803 Old Valley Way have?
Some of 803 Old Valley Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Old Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
803 Old Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Old Valley Way pet-friendly?
No, 803 Old Valley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 803 Old Valley Way offer parking?
Yes, 803 Old Valley Way offers parking.
Does 803 Old Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Old Valley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Old Valley Way have a pool?
Yes, 803 Old Valley Way has a pool.
Does 803 Old Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 803 Old Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Old Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 Old Valley Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Old Valley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Old Valley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables 6464 San Felipe
6464 San Felipe Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave
Webster, TX 77058
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77027
The Driscoll at River Oaks
1958 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway
Spring, TX 77379
Palms on Westheimer
6425 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St
Houston, TX 77091
Amherst at CityView
17103 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine