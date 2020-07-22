8018 Sanders Glen Lane

Amenities

Ask about our NO UPFRONT security deposit for those who qualify. Ideal 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with an additional room that could be converted into a 4th bedroom, and a refined kitchen with accommodating appliances! Located off 1960 and just minutes away from US 59 and 45. This ideal location allows you to effortlessly shop at the well-known Deerbrook Mall, and easily access transit through IAH airport or Metro Park-N-Ride. In addition to a wide selection of shopping centers for your wants and needs. Be Swift as this property will not last long. *$10 filter fee added to the listing price for added amenity of filter delivery to your doorstep for better electricity bills. No pet deposit $44/month for one $28/ month additional pets. Rooms are approximate.