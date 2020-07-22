All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8018 Sanders Glen Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8018 Sanders Glen Lane
Last updated April 13 2019 at 2:34 PM

8018 Sanders Glen Lane

8018 Sanders Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8018 Sanders Glen Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Ask about our NO UPFRONT security deposit for those who qualify. Ideal 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with an additional room that could be converted into a 4th bedroom, and a refined kitchen with accommodating appliances! Located off 1960 and just minutes away from US 59 and 45. This ideal location allows you to effortlessly shop at the well-known Deerbrook Mall, and easily access transit through IAH airport or Metro Park-N-Ride. In addition to a wide selection of shopping centers for your wants and needs. Be Swift as this property will not last long. *$10 filter fee added to the listing price for added amenity of filter delivery to your doorstep for better electricity bills. No pet deposit $44/month for one $28/ month additional pets. Rooms are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8018 Sanders Glen Lane have any available units?
8018 Sanders Glen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 8018 Sanders Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8018 Sanders Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8018 Sanders Glen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8018 Sanders Glen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8018 Sanders Glen Lane offer parking?
No, 8018 Sanders Glen Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8018 Sanders Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8018 Sanders Glen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8018 Sanders Glen Lane have a pool?
No, 8018 Sanders Glen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8018 Sanders Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 8018 Sanders Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8018 Sanders Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8018 Sanders Glen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8018 Sanders Glen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8018 Sanders Glen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockridge Bend
770 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr
Houston, TX 77065
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
5504 La Branch
5504 La Branch Street
Houston, TX 77004
Muse Museum District
1301 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77006
Yorktown Crossing
15903 Yorktown Crossing Pkwy
Houston, TX 77084
Venue Museum District
5353 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77004
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine