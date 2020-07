Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

One story 3 bedroom home, great location on a cul-de-sac in Copperfield, walking distance to the park/pool. Home offers open floor plan with breakfast bar overlooking kitchen and living room. Neutral paint and laminate flooriing, includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Lovely backyard with concrete pad for your patio set and sprinkler system for low maintenance. Wont last long, call us today to schedule a showing!