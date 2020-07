Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Looking for a rental in a nice quiet well established neighborhood. This is it. This home features title flooring throughout for easy clean up. Rental is equipped with Fridge and microwave and sports a large backyard for the kids and pets. A short walk to the elementary school and a quick drive to downtown Humble and the mall and restaurants nearby, this home is perfect for those who have a family and love to go out.