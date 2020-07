Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home in the Westgate neighborhood. This home has a lot to offer! Spacious 5 Bedroom 2.5 baths. The gorgeous kitchen is a dream with granite countertops, tile floors/backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and an island with a breakfast bartons of Space throughout. Large game upstarts provide all the extra entertaining spaces you will need. Convenient access to 99, 290, I-10. Zoned to recognized Cy-Fair schools. Welcome home!