Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home on a corner lot in Sommerall West. Nice covered porch greets your guests. Family room has vaulted ceiling, laminate wood flooring and gas fireplace. Formal dining room has tile flooring. Spacious kitchen and breakfast area with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and window seat. The den near the kitchen adds extra living space with so many possibilities. Master suite has vaulted ceiling, his and her sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Come See!