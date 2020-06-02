All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 7414 Parkland Manor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated December 29 2019 at 7:52 AM

7414 Parkland Manor Drive

7414 Parkland Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7414 Parkland Manor Drive, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

Price: $1295
Security Deposit: $1095
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1482
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Dishwasher

Extras: Be the next to call this spacious property home! It comes with 3 big sized bedrooms with comfortable carpet floors. Also 2 spacious full baths. Tile floors throughout the house. The vaulted ceiling living room features a cute fireplace, perfect for cozy nights. The spacious, open kitchen includes a pantry, more than enough cabinets and additional countertop space. There's a cute breakfast nook. The large master bedroom comes with its own bath that has a separate garden tub and shower. Don't wait... SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7414 Parkland Manor Drive have any available units?
7414 Parkland Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7414 Parkland Manor Drive have?
Some of 7414 Parkland Manor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7414 Parkland Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7414 Parkland Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7414 Parkland Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7414 Parkland Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7414 Parkland Manor Drive offer parking?
No, 7414 Parkland Manor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7414 Parkland Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7414 Parkland Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7414 Parkland Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 7414 Parkland Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7414 Parkland Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 7414 Parkland Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7414 Parkland Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7414 Parkland Manor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7414 Parkland Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7414 Parkland Manor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
