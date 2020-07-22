All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 7410 Laguna Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
7410 Laguna Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7410 Laguna Lake Drive

7410 Laguna Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7410 Laguna Lake Dr, Harris County, TX 77379

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful brick home has modern curb appeal! As you walk in, you are welcomed by a great open foyer with views into the living room and kitchen. This home has a cozy fireplace with plenty of natural lighting in the living room. This kitchen is perfect for those who love to cook, with ample granite countertops, an oversized island, and bountiful cabinets. Check out the master bedroom which has a spacious closet, and attached master bath with double sink vanity and garden tub. This modern home is move-in ready and ready for lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7410 Laguna Lake Drive have any available units?
7410 Laguna Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7410 Laguna Lake Drive have?
Some of 7410 Laguna Lake Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7410 Laguna Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7410 Laguna Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7410 Laguna Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7410 Laguna Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7410 Laguna Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 7410 Laguna Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7410 Laguna Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7410 Laguna Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7410 Laguna Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 7410 Laguna Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7410 Laguna Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 7410 Laguna Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7410 Laguna Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7410 Laguna Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7410 Laguna Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7410 Laguna Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kirby Place Apartments
7500 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77030
San Marino
15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy
Houston, TX 77070
Terra at Piney Point
8787 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave
Webster, TX 77058
Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Greenway Court
3411 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Pearl Woodlake
2033 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine