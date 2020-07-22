7410 Laguna Lake Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful brick home has modern curb appeal! As you walk in, you are welcomed by a great open foyer with views into the living room and kitchen. This home has a cozy fireplace with plenty of natural lighting in the living room. This kitchen is perfect for those who love to cook, with ample granite countertops, an oversized island, and bountiful cabinets. Check out the master bedroom which has a spacious closet, and attached master bath with double sink vanity and garden tub. This modern home is move-in ready and ready for lease.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.