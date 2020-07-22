7234 Fox Forest Trail

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Clean, newer construction 1 story 3 bedroom home has fresh paint with hard surface flooring throughout. Located north of Bush airport close to FM 1960. Master bedroom has high ceilings with private master bath and huge walk in closet. Master bath has double sinks plus separate shower and tub. Good closet storage, two living areas, close to area schools. Refrigerator available at no extra charge. Great floor plan. Move in ready! SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED. Application process and background check on all occupants 18 and over. Agent is also landlord and spouse of owner. Signed Criteria required as part of application. SEE ATTACHED COVID-19 SHOWING NOTICE.