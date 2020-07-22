All apartments in Harris County
7234 Fox Forest Trail
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:33 PM

7234 Fox Forest Trail

7234 Fox Forest Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7234 Fox Forest Trail, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Clean, newer construction 1 story 3 bedroom home has fresh paint with hard surface flooring throughout. Located north of Bush airport close to FM 1960. Master bedroom has high ceilings with private master bath and huge walk in closet. Master bath has double sinks plus separate shower and tub. Good closet storage, two living areas, close to area schools. Refrigerator available at no extra charge. Great floor plan. Move in ready! SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED. Application process and background check on all occupants 18 and over. Agent is also landlord and spouse of owner. Signed Criteria required as part of application. SEE ATTACHED COVID-19 SHOWING NOTICE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7234 Fox Forest Trail have any available units?
7234 Fox Forest Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7234 Fox Forest Trail have?
Some of 7234 Fox Forest Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7234 Fox Forest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7234 Fox Forest Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7234 Fox Forest Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7234 Fox Forest Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 7234 Fox Forest Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7234 Fox Forest Trail offers parking.
Does 7234 Fox Forest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7234 Fox Forest Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7234 Fox Forest Trail have a pool?
No, 7234 Fox Forest Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7234 Fox Forest Trail have accessible units?
No, 7234 Fox Forest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7234 Fox Forest Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7234 Fox Forest Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 7234 Fox Forest Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7234 Fox Forest Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
