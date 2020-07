Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

**Remodeled home on a cul-de-sac street**NEW HVAC**NEW Windows**ALL NEW exterior/interior paint, flooring, lights/fans, faucets/sinks, commodes, and brand new fence on both sides of property* FARMHOUSE kitchen with granite countertops* brand new stainless steel appliances including farmhouse sink** Both bathrooms have quartz countertops* MARBLE BACKSPLASH to the ceiling* KISD SCHOOLS* NO FLOODING**MUST SEE** MOVE-IN-READY**