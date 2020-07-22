7207 Skybright lane

Amenities

Updated home on cul-de-sac in Sommerrall - Property Id: 245329



Charming and cozy 3/2/2 home on a cul-de-sac in the quiet neighborhood of Sommerall. Brand new water heater (December 2019), tile and wood throughout, recently updated kitchen in February 2020. 2 car garage, and newer double pane windows and faux blinds. Home is zoned to Cy-Fair school district, and is surrounded by plenty of shopping and grocery stores nearby. Community offers a park and a pool. Schedule your private tour today. Home is available for immediate move in.

*REQUIREMENTS*

Must make 3 x's the monthly rent in monthly income, no evictions, or broken leases will be considered. 1st, last, and deposit is required prior to getting keys. A deposit of $1450 will hold the property for you.

