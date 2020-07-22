All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:22 AM

7207 Skybright lane

7207 Skybright Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7207 Skybright Lane, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Updated home on cul-de-sac in Sommerrall - Property Id: 245329

Charming and cozy 3/2/2 home on a cul-de-sac in the quiet neighborhood of Sommerall. Brand new water heater (December 2019), tile and wood throughout, recently updated kitchen in February 2020. 2 car garage, and newer double pane windows and faux blinds. Home is zoned to Cy-Fair school district, and is surrounded by plenty of shopping and grocery stores nearby. Community offers a park and a pool. Schedule your private tour today. Home is available for immediate move in.
*REQUIREMENTS*
Must make 3 x's the monthly rent in monthly income, no evictions, or broken leases will be considered. 1st, last, and deposit is required prior to getting keys. A deposit of $1450 will hold the property for you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245329
Property Id 245329

(RLNE5646389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7207 Skybright lane have any available units?
7207 Skybright lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7207 Skybright lane have?
Some of 7207 Skybright lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7207 Skybright lane currently offering any rent specials?
7207 Skybright lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7207 Skybright lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7207 Skybright lane is pet friendly.
Does 7207 Skybright lane offer parking?
Yes, 7207 Skybright lane offers parking.
Does 7207 Skybright lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7207 Skybright lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7207 Skybright lane have a pool?
Yes, 7207 Skybright lane has a pool.
Does 7207 Skybright lane have accessible units?
No, 7207 Skybright lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7207 Skybright lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7207 Skybright lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7207 Skybright lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7207 Skybright lane does not have units with air conditioning.
