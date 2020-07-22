6642 Redberry Glen Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

Your search for a move-in-ready property has ended! This adorable home has absolutely the best value in this area. Brand new dark wood-like tile installed this March. This beautiful home boasts a large Dining Room perfect for hosting large parties, a beautiful Family Room with a Corner Fireplace, and a spacious Master Bedroom with a large Walk-In Closet. The Master Bath has Double-Sinks and separate Bathtub and Shower. The Kitchen is one of the best features of this home, with ample Granite Countertops, Gas Stove Top, Breakfast Bar and plenty of cabinets. This home comes with Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator. Relax outside on the patio in the afternoons and host your famous BBQ parties. No neighbors on the back side of the house, and the fact that the backyard faces East, means shady afternoons in the Patio! Per owner: this house DID NOT FLOOD!