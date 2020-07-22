All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 6642 Redberry Glen Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
6642 Redberry Glen Lane
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:27 PM

6642 Redberry Glen Lane

6642 Redberry Glen Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6642 Redberry Glen Ln, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Your search for a move-in-ready property has ended! This adorable home has absolutely the best value in this area. Brand new dark wood-like tile installed this March. This beautiful home boasts a large Dining Room perfect for hosting large parties, a beautiful Family Room with a Corner Fireplace, and a spacious Master Bedroom with a large Walk-In Closet. The Master Bath has Double-Sinks and separate Bathtub and Shower. The Kitchen is one of the best features of this home, with ample Granite Countertops, Gas Stove Top, Breakfast Bar and plenty of cabinets. This home comes with Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator. Relax outside on the patio in the afternoons and host your famous BBQ parties. No neighbors on the back side of the house, and the fact that the backyard faces East, means shady afternoons in the Patio! Per owner: this house DID NOT FLOOD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6642 Redberry Glen Lane have any available units?
6642 Redberry Glen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6642 Redberry Glen Lane have?
Some of 6642 Redberry Glen Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6642 Redberry Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6642 Redberry Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6642 Redberry Glen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6642 Redberry Glen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6642 Redberry Glen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6642 Redberry Glen Lane offers parking.
Does 6642 Redberry Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6642 Redberry Glen Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6642 Redberry Glen Lane have a pool?
No, 6642 Redberry Glen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6642 Redberry Glen Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 6642 Redberry Glen Lane has accessible units.
Does 6642 Redberry Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6642 Redberry Glen Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6642 Redberry Glen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6642 Redberry Glen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Market Station
24002 Colonial Pkwy
Katy, TX 77493
Terra at Piney Point
8787 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Reverie at River Hollow
1317 Post Oak Park Drive
Houston, TX 77027
Bella Capri
6030 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
502 W Alabama
502 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77006
Hanover ​Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Virage
100 Detering St
Houston, TX 77007
The Westcott
929 Westcott Street
Houston, TX 77007

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine