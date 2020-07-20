6526 Rose Willow Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Beautifully maintained 3/2/2 brick home on oversized corner lot! This home has new paint, all new carpet and updated fixtures! At the front of the house is a private office with french doors and ceiling fan. 2 inch blinds throughout the home. Kitchen is spacious with breakfast area. The kitchen is open to the family room with room for bar stools. HUGE master bedroom with sitting area which is large enough for a desk, or seating with a TV, etc. This home is move-in ready! High and dry and no flooding!