6526 Rose Willow Lane
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:40 PM

6526 Rose Willow Lane

6526 Rose Willow Lane · No Longer Available
6526 Rose Willow Lane, Harris County, TX 77379

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 3/2/2 brick home on oversized corner lot! This home has new paint, all new carpet and updated fixtures! At the front of the house is a private office with french doors and ceiling fan. 2 inch blinds throughout the home. Kitchen is spacious with breakfast area. The kitchen is open to the family room with room for bar stools. HUGE master bedroom with sitting area which is large enough for a desk, or seating with a TV, etc. This home is move-in ready! High and dry and no flooding!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 6526 Rose Willow Lane have any available units?
6526 Rose Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6526 Rose Willow Lane have?
Some of 6526 Rose Willow Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6526 Rose Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6526 Rose Willow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6526 Rose Willow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6526 Rose Willow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6526 Rose Willow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6526 Rose Willow Lane offers parking.
Does 6526 Rose Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6526 Rose Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6526 Rose Willow Lane have a pool?
No, 6526 Rose Willow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6526 Rose Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 6526 Rose Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6526 Rose Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6526 Rose Willow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6526 Rose Willow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6526 Rose Willow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
