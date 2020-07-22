6502 Grand Flora Court

Amenities
Enchanting home situated on an oversized corner lot in a peaceful cul-de-sac. This charming and spacious single-story home features an open-concept floorplan, hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, an automatic Generac generator, wrought iron gate, LG stainless steel refrigerator, LG washer/dryer, recently replaced furnace and water heater, and a huge backyard! This home boasts a large master suite and ensuite bath that bring in beautiful natural light through multiple backyard-facing windows. Nestled in the highly desirable Lakes on Eldridge North - a tranquil and private gated community in West Houston, convenient to the Sam Houston Tollway, I-10, Highway 290, and the Energy Corridor. This serene subdivision offers walking and jogging trails, open air gazebos, duck ponds, a Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness center, volleyball and tennis courts, and a playground. Transportation provided to Awty International, British, and Village schools. Home has never flooded.