Harris County, TX
6502 Grand Flora Court
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:22 PM

6502 Grand Flora Court

6502 Grand Flora Court · No Longer Available
Location

6502 Grand Flora Court, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Enchanting home situated on an oversized corner lot in a peaceful cul-de-sac. This charming and spacious single-story home features an open-concept floorplan, hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, an automatic Generac generator, wrought iron gate, LG stainless steel refrigerator, LG washer/dryer, recently replaced furnace and water heater, and a huge backyard! This home boasts a large master suite and ensuite bath that bring in beautiful natural light through multiple backyard-facing windows. Nestled in the highly desirable Lakes on Eldridge North - a tranquil and private gated community in West Houston, convenient to the Sam Houston Tollway, I-10, Highway 290, and the Energy Corridor. This serene subdivision offers walking and jogging trails, open air gazebos, duck ponds, a Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness center, volleyball and tennis courts, and a playground. Transportation provided to Awty International, British, and Village schools. Home has never flooded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6502 Grand Flora Court have any available units?
6502 Grand Flora Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6502 Grand Flora Court have?
Some of 6502 Grand Flora Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6502 Grand Flora Court currently offering any rent specials?
6502 Grand Flora Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6502 Grand Flora Court pet-friendly?
No, 6502 Grand Flora Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6502 Grand Flora Court offer parking?
Yes, 6502 Grand Flora Court offers parking.
Does 6502 Grand Flora Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6502 Grand Flora Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6502 Grand Flora Court have a pool?
Yes, 6502 Grand Flora Court has a pool.
Does 6502 Grand Flora Court have accessible units?
No, 6502 Grand Flora Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6502 Grand Flora Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6502 Grand Flora Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6502 Grand Flora Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6502 Grand Flora Court does not have units with air conditioning.
