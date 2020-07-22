6502 Grand Flora Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Enchanting home situated on an oversized corner lot in a peaceful cul-de-sac. This charming and spacious single-story home features an open-concept floorplan, hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, an automatic Generac generator, wrought iron gate, LG stainless steel refrigerator, LG washer/dryer, recently replaced furnace and water heater, and a huge backyard! This home boasts a large master suite and ensuite bath that bring in beautiful natural light through multiple backyard-facing windows. Nestled in the highly desirable Lakes on Eldridge North - a tranquil and private gated community in West Houston, convenient to the Sam Houston Tollway, I-10, Highway 290, and the Energy Corridor. This serene subdivision offers walking and jogging trails, open air gazebos, duck ponds, a Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness center, volleyball and tennis courts, and a playground. Transportation provided to Awty International, British, and Village schools. Home has never flooded.