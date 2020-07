Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful huge Home! Newly painted, has 4 bedrooms 2 & half bath, 2 car garages with game room with a nice big backyard. This house come with a tank less water heater. House is in a cul-de-sac perfect for families with kids for that extra safe feeling. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER ARE INCLUDED. Shopping and dining close by with in walking distance.