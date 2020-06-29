All apartments in Harris County
Last updated May 7 2020 at 2:51 PM

6327 Collina Springs Court

6327 Collina Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

6327 Collina Springs Court, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
A wonderful opportunity to secure a beautiful two-story home in a prime location in Lakes on Eldridge North, one of Houston's premier gated communities with more than 25 acres of green park space, lakes and nature! Convenient to I-10, Beltway 8, and the Energy Corridor, 6327 Collina Springs Court is a well-maintained and upgraded home featuring soaring ceilings, an open floorplan, and a lovely master suite with plush carpet, new glass shower door, gas fireplace, Jacuzzi tub, and much more. Enjoy this beautifully landscaped wrap-around yard and patio thats perfect for entertaining - or take a quick five-minute walk to the state-of-the-art clubhouse and recreation center with a sparkling junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness center, volleyball courts, and tennis courts. All appliances and lawn maintenance included! Never flooded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6327 Collina Springs Court have any available units?
6327 Collina Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6327 Collina Springs Court have?
Some of 6327 Collina Springs Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6327 Collina Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
6327 Collina Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6327 Collina Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 6327 Collina Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6327 Collina Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 6327 Collina Springs Court offers parking.
Does 6327 Collina Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6327 Collina Springs Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6327 Collina Springs Court have a pool?
Yes, 6327 Collina Springs Court has a pool.
Does 6327 Collina Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 6327 Collina Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6327 Collina Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6327 Collina Springs Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6327 Collina Springs Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6327 Collina Springs Court does not have units with air conditioning.
