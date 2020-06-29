Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

A wonderful opportunity to secure a beautiful two-story home in a prime location in Lakes on Eldridge North, one of Houston's premier gated communities with more than 25 acres of green park space, lakes and nature! Convenient to I-10, Beltway 8, and the Energy Corridor, 6327 Collina Springs Court is a well-maintained and upgraded home featuring soaring ceilings, an open floorplan, and a lovely master suite with plush carpet, new glass shower door, gas fireplace, Jacuzzi tub, and much more. Enjoy this beautifully landscaped wrap-around yard and patio thats perfect for entertaining - or take a quick five-minute walk to the state-of-the-art clubhouse and recreation center with a sparkling junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness center, volleyball courts, and tennis courts. All appliances and lawn maintenance included! Never flooded.