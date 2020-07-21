6310 Fawnwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Incredibly updated home that rivals new construction. Open and bright floor plan. Wet bar that wraps around the kitchen for an enormous entertaining area. New interior paint, granite countertops, recent vanities, custom shower, huge master closet, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, and porcelain tile throughout the living area. This home has it all in sought after Northampton subdivision. Amazing set backs on huge wooded lots. Walking distance to schools. Don't miss out!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.