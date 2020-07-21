All apartments in Harris County
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
6310 Fawnwood Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:55 PM

6310 Fawnwood Drive

6310 Fawnwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6310 Fawnwood Drive, Harris County, TX 77389

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Incredibly updated home that rivals new construction. Open and bright floor plan. Wet bar that wraps around the kitchen for an enormous entertaining area. New interior paint, granite countertops, recent vanities, custom shower, huge master closet, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, and porcelain tile throughout the living area. This home has it all in sought after Northampton subdivision. Amazing set backs on huge wooded lots. Walking distance to schools. Don't miss out!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 Fawnwood Drive have any available units?
6310 Fawnwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6310 Fawnwood Drive have?
Some of 6310 Fawnwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 Fawnwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6310 Fawnwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 Fawnwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6310 Fawnwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6310 Fawnwood Drive offer parking?
No, 6310 Fawnwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6310 Fawnwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6310 Fawnwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 Fawnwood Drive have a pool?
No, 6310 Fawnwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6310 Fawnwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6310 Fawnwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 Fawnwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6310 Fawnwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6310 Fawnwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6310 Fawnwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
