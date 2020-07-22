All apartments in Harris County
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr

6231 Borg Breakpoint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6231 Borg Breakpoint Drive, Harris County, TX 77379

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
This lovely home is full of amazing upgrades and is now available for move-in!

Urban living at its best! Quality & luxury in this 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms located in Parkside full of exquisite upgrades and a gourmet kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, it also includes a garage.

The unit is located near Spell Well Montessori School, Trillium Day School, and Edwin M Wells Middle School. The closest grocery store is Lewis Food Town, I Heart Boba, Merlot 2 Masterpiece, Gringo's Mexican Kitchen, and Rao's Bakery & Coffee Cafe. It is also near Bayer Park, Southwell Park, and Pundt Park.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5760767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr have any available units?
6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr have?
Some of 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr offers parking.
Does 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr have a pool?
No, 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr have accessible units?
No, 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
