6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr

Amenities
This lovely home is full of amazing upgrades and is now available for move-in!
Urban living at its best! Quality & luxury in this 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms located in Parkside full of exquisite upgrades and a gourmet kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, it also includes a garage.
The unit is located near Spell Well Montessori School, Trillium Day School, and Edwin M Wells Middle School. The closest grocery store is Lewis Food Town, I Heart Boba, Merlot 2 Masterpiece, Gringo's Mexican Kitchen, and Rao's Bakery & Coffee Cafe. It is also near Bayer Park, Southwell Park, and Pundt Park.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5760767)