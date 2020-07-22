6231 Borg Breakpoint Dr

Amenities

This lovely home is full of amazing upgrades and is now available for move-in!



Urban living at its best! Quality & luxury in this 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms located in Parkside full of exquisite upgrades and a gourmet kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, it also includes a garage.



The unit is located near Spell Well Montessori School, Trillium Day School, and Edwin M Wells Middle School. The closest grocery store is Lewis Food Town, I Heart Boba, Merlot 2 Masterpiece, Gringo's Mexican Kitchen, and Rao's Bakery & Coffee Cafe. It is also near Bayer Park, Southwell Park, and Pundt Park.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



