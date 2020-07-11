6018 Wesley Manor Court Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home ready to move in with fresh coat of paint. Tile floor throughout the first floor. Brand NEW refrigerator, washer and dryer INCLUDED. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, dual vanity bathroom with separate tub and walk in shower. Conveniently located on a quiet and peaceful cul-de-sac and with no back neighbors. Walking distance to community pools, tennis courts, and neighborhood parks. HOA is responsible for the front yard. You don't want to miss this one!