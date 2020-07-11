All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
6018 Wesley Manor Court Court
Last updated December 15 2019 at 4:08 AM

6018 Wesley Manor Court Court

6018 Wesley Manor Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6018 Wesley Manor Ct, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home ready to move in with fresh coat of paint. Tile floor throughout the first floor. Brand NEW refrigerator, washer and dryer INCLUDED. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, dual vanity bathroom with separate tub and walk in shower. Conveniently located on a quiet and peaceful cul-de-sac and with no back neighbors. Walking distance to community pools, tennis courts, and neighborhood parks. HOA is responsible for the front yard. You don't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court have any available units?
6018 Wesley Manor Court Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court have?
Some of 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court currently offering any rent specials?
6018 Wesley Manor Court Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court pet-friendly?
No, 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court offer parking?
Yes, 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court offers parking.
Does 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court have a pool?
Yes, 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court has a pool.
Does 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court have accessible units?
No, 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6018 Wesley Manor Court Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezzo Kirby Med Center
7600 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77030
The Plaza at River Oaks
1920 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Highland
6969 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave
Webster, TX 77058
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Plantation Apartments
2425 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Harlow River Oaks
70 E Briar Hollow Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Costa Ibiza
17217 Hafer Rd
Houston, TX 77090

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine