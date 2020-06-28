5710 Ballina Canyon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Stately traditional on a tranquil greenbelt lot impresses w lush views, a thoughtful layout & impeccable finishes. Sweeping two story entry w curved staircase offers light filled views through the open concept layout to the tree lined back yard. Private study w French doors is wired for sound. Well appointed formal dining leads to gourmet island kitchen w Silestone counters, crisp white cabinetry, walk in pantry & seating bar. Living room boasts wall of windows, built-ins & fireplace. Gleaming hand scraped acacia wood floors run throughout the living areas. First floor owner's retreat boasts a spacious sitting area w fireplace & palatial en-suite bath. Upstairs features built-ins & a secret storage closet off the game room. Three generous guest bedrooms w walk-in closets share two well appointed bathrooms. Plantation shutters throughout. Washer & dryer included. Tranquil backyard offers lush greenbelt views. No rear neighbors. Incredible manned-gated community w resort style amenities.