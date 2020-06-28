All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:12 PM

5710 Ballina Canyon Lane

5710 Ballina Canyon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5710 Ballina Canyon Lane, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Stately traditional on a tranquil greenbelt lot impresses w lush views, a thoughtful layout & impeccable finishes. Sweeping two story entry w curved staircase offers light filled views through the open concept layout to the tree lined back yard. Private study w French doors is wired for sound. Well appointed formal dining leads to gourmet island kitchen w Silestone counters, crisp white cabinetry, walk in pantry & seating bar. Living room boasts wall of windows, built-ins & fireplace. Gleaming hand scraped acacia wood floors run throughout the living areas. First floor owner's retreat boasts a spacious sitting area w fireplace & palatial en-suite bath. Upstairs features built-ins & a secret storage closet off the game room. Three generous guest bedrooms w walk-in closets share two well appointed bathrooms. Plantation shutters throughout. Washer & dryer included. Tranquil backyard offers lush greenbelt views. No rear neighbors. Incredible manned-gated community w resort style amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane have any available units?
5710 Ballina Canyon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane have?
Some of 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5710 Ballina Canyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane offers parking.
Does 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane have a pool?
No, 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane has accessible units.
Does 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5710 Ballina Canyon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
