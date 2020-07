Amenities

This home has a sparkling pool and generously sized bedrooms. It has been meticulously maintained. Recent hardwood floors installed throughout the first floor. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included as well. Twin Lakes is a beautiful community with lakes, waterfalls, walking paths and fantastic amenities located just north of the Houston Energy Corridor. The community has a manned gate and has bus service to area private schools including The British School, Awty & The Village School.