4827 Owens Creek Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Updated 3 bedroom house in Spring TX - Bridgestone Neighborhood - Klein ISD - Recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the well established neighborhood of Bridgestone. New wood type flooring, granite counter tops, double vanity sink in the master, walk in closet with shelves, fresh paint and more. Zoned to the acclaimed Klein ISD. Pets are on a case by case basis, with applicable pet deposit and certain breed restrictions. This property is in a great location with easy access to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Section 8/Housing is not accepted



(RLNE5486197)