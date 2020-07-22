All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:25 AM

4823 Diehlwood Plaza

4823 Diehlwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

4823 Diehlwood Place, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
This is a gorgeous 4 bed 2 bathroom home in the Spring area with wood like laminate floors throughout the whole home with amazing curb appeal. It has a great sized master for those nights where relaxation is a must. The 3 secondary rooms are pretty good size as well. I can say many things about this wood burning fireplace that will make winter a breeze however, I'll keep it simple LOWER gas bills in the winter. (Wink Wink) Take a look for yourself. You won't be disappointed. Be swift as I'm sure this one won't last long. Room sizes are Approximate. This home will be ready to move in no later than 3/25. Showings are only available by appointment only at the moment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823 Diehlwood Plaza have any available units?
4823 Diehlwood Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 4823 Diehlwood Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
4823 Diehlwood Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 Diehlwood Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 4823 Diehlwood Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 4823 Diehlwood Plaza offer parking?
No, 4823 Diehlwood Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 4823 Diehlwood Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4823 Diehlwood Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 Diehlwood Plaza have a pool?
No, 4823 Diehlwood Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 4823 Diehlwood Plaza have accessible units?
No, 4823 Diehlwood Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 Diehlwood Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 4823 Diehlwood Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4823 Diehlwood Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 4823 Diehlwood Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
