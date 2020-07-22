4823 Diehlwood Plaza

Amenities

This is a gorgeous 4 bed 2 bathroom home in the Spring area with wood like laminate floors throughout the whole home with amazing curb appeal. It has a great sized master for those nights where relaxation is a must. The 3 secondary rooms are pretty good size as well. I can say many things about this wood burning fireplace that will make winter a breeze however, I'll keep it simple LOWER gas bills in the winter. (Wink Wink) Take a look for yourself. You won't be disappointed. Be swift as I'm sure this one won't last long. Room sizes are Approximate. This home will be ready to move in no later than 3/25. Showings are only available by appointment only at the moment.