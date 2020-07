Amenities

Welcome, Home! This wonderful 3 bedrooms 2 bath home ready for immediate move-in. It has been maintained and equipped with brand new appliances, w****ater heater, HVAC system (lower energy bills) and just has a great appeal due to all the recent updates. It has easy access to major highways making this home in many ways than one a great catch. Come check it out. This will make a perfect starter home. Be prompt as I’m sure this one will not last long.