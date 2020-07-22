4802 Creekhaven Court

Amenities

Recently updated, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage is in a great location on a corner and cul-de-sac. Tile everywhere, NO CARPET! Granite in the kitchen and bathrooms, maple cabinets in the kitchen along with recent stainless steel built in appliances. This one story has a game room, great for a home office, play room, a pool table, or whatever else you might need it for. Low-E energy efficient windows, gas log fireplace, recent outside a/c unit and a 3 year old roof. Just minutes from the Bear Creek Golf Course, Bear Creek Elementary and I-10. A short commute will get you to the Energy Corridor in minutes. Shopping and dining a short drive up Highway 6 or just down I-10 to La Centerra or Katy Mills Mall. Don't miss out on this gem. LANDLORD WILL REDUCE RENT TO $1400 PER MONTH FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS, FIREFIGHTERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS.