4802 Creekhaven Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4802 Creekhaven Court

4802 Creekhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4802 Creekhaven Drive, Harris County, TX 77084
Bear Creek Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool table
garage
Recently updated, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage is in a great location on a corner and cul-de-sac. Tile everywhere, NO CARPET! Granite in the kitchen and bathrooms, maple cabinets in the kitchen along with recent stainless steel built in appliances. This one story has a game room, great for a home office, play room, a pool table, or whatever else you might need it for. Low-E energy efficient windows, gas log fireplace, recent outside a/c unit and a 3 year old roof. Just minutes from the Bear Creek Golf Course, Bear Creek Elementary and I-10. A short commute will get you to the Energy Corridor in minutes. Shopping and dining a short drive up Highway 6 or just down I-10 to La Centerra or Katy Mills Mall. Don't miss out on this gem. LANDLORD WILL REDUCE RENT TO $1400 PER MONTH FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS, FIREFIGHTERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4802 Creekhaven Court have any available units?
4802 Creekhaven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 4802 Creekhaven Court have?
Some of 4802 Creekhaven Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4802 Creekhaven Court currently offering any rent specials?
4802 Creekhaven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 Creekhaven Court pet-friendly?
No, 4802 Creekhaven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 4802 Creekhaven Court offer parking?
Yes, 4802 Creekhaven Court offers parking.
Does 4802 Creekhaven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4802 Creekhaven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 Creekhaven Court have a pool?
No, 4802 Creekhaven Court does not have a pool.
Does 4802 Creekhaven Court have accessible units?
Yes, 4802 Creekhaven Court has accessible units.
Does 4802 Creekhaven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4802 Creekhaven Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4802 Creekhaven Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4802 Creekhaven Court has units with air conditioning.
