Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Almost new home surrounded by Nature Preserve, less than 2 miles from 99 Grand Pkwy and 10 minutes from The Woodlands. Zoned to Klein ISD (highly acclaimed French Elementary and newly opened Hofius Intermediate. Cool de sac, covered patio with no back neighbors. Open floor, huge granite countertop, white kitchen cabinets. Frigidaire appliances. Refregirator, washer and dryer are included. The community has recreation area, pool and playground. Near great restaurants and shopping area