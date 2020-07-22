All apartments in Harris County
Last updated January 14 2020 at 5:19 PM

4622 Bridgestone Path

4622 Bridgestone Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4622 Bridgestone Point Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath One Story Home adorned with Brand New Paint Inside and Out, All New Flooring in Most Areas. Great Quiet Location. No Rear Neighbors. Beautiful Archways divide Formal Dining and Living Area. Kitchen is open to the living room and includes a nice sized Breakfast Area. Huge Master Closet, Nice Ceiling Fans in all Rooms! No Neighbors Behind You, Private Back Yard, Full Sprinkler System, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Garage Door Opener. Friendly Neighbors and Klein Schools. Home is located near brand new Klein Elementary School opening this Fall. Call Today for your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 Bridgestone Path have any available units?
4622 Bridgestone Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 4622 Bridgestone Path have?
Some of 4622 Bridgestone Path's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 Bridgestone Path currently offering any rent specials?
4622 Bridgestone Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 Bridgestone Path pet-friendly?
No, 4622 Bridgestone Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 4622 Bridgestone Path offer parking?
Yes, 4622 Bridgestone Path offers parking.
Does 4622 Bridgestone Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4622 Bridgestone Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 Bridgestone Path have a pool?
No, 4622 Bridgestone Path does not have a pool.
Does 4622 Bridgestone Path have accessible units?
No, 4622 Bridgestone Path does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 Bridgestone Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4622 Bridgestone Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 4622 Bridgestone Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 4622 Bridgestone Path does not have units with air conditioning.
