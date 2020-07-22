4622 Bridgestone Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath One Story Home adorned with Brand New Paint Inside and Out, All New Flooring in Most Areas. Great Quiet Location. No Rear Neighbors. Beautiful Archways divide Formal Dining and Living Area. Kitchen is open to the living room and includes a nice sized Breakfast Area. Huge Master Closet, Nice Ceiling Fans in all Rooms! No Neighbors Behind You, Private Back Yard, Full Sprinkler System, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Garage Door Opener. Friendly Neighbors and Klein Schools. Home is located near brand new Klein Elementary School opening this Fall. Call Today for your private tour!